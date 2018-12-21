ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said provision of standard health facilities and reforms in public sector health institutions, by improving their services, were among the top priorities of the government.
Chairing a meeting of health task force here at the PM Office, he said special focus would be given to expand the country’s export potential in health sector.
Provision of standard health facilities govt’s top priority: PM
