ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): National Accountability Bureau (NAB)
on Monday decided to file four references in Accountability Courts
of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in compliance of Supreme Court’s
judgment regarding Panama case on July 28.
The references would be filed in stipulated time period of six
weeks from date of judgment.
This was decided in an Executive Board Meeting of NAB which
was held here at its Headquarters.
The references will be prepared on basis of material collected
and referred by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in its report and
some other material as may be available with Federal Investigation
Agency (FIA) and NAB having nexus with assets in below mentioned
cases or which might subsequently become available including
material that may become available in pursuant to Mutual Legal
Assistance requests sent by JIT to different jurisdictions.
As per details, the first reference relating to Avenfield
Properties (Flat No.16 and 16-A, 17 and 17-A Avenfield House, Park
Lane, London, United Kingdom).
The second reference relating to establishment of Azizia Steel
Company and Hill Metal Company.
The third reference relating to companies mentioned in
paragraph 9 of the judgment and fourth reference relating to
respondent No.10 for possessing assets beyond his known sources of
income.
The concerned officers have been directed for an efficient and
professional handling of entire process in laid down time limit.
NAB to file four references in ACs under verdict on Panama case
