NAB to file four references in ACs under verdict on Panama case

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

on Monday decided to file four references in Accountability Courts

of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in compliance of Supreme Court’s

judgment regarding Panama case on July 28.

The references would be filed in stipulated time period of six

weeks from date of judgment.

This was decided in an Executive Board Meeting of NAB which

was held here at its Headquarters.

The references will be prepared on basis of material collected

and referred by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in its report and

some other material as may be available with Federal Investigation

Agency (FIA) and NAB having nexus with assets in below mentioned

cases or which might subsequently become available including

material that may become available in pursuant to Mutual Legal

Assistance requests sent by JIT to different jurisdictions.

As per details, the first reference relating to Avenfield

Properties (Flat No.16 and 16-A, 17 and 17-A Avenfield House, Park

Lane, London, United Kingdom).

The second reference relating to establishment of Azizia Steel

Company and Hill Metal Company.

The third reference relating to companies mentioned in

paragraph 9 of the judgment and fourth reference relating to

respondent No.10 for possessing assets beyond his known sources of

income.

The concerned officers have been directed for an efficient and

professional handling of entire process in laid down time limit.