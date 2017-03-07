Mai Bhagi hall inaugurated at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): A newly renovated hall named after the famous legendary folk singer Mai Bhagi inaugurated here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Tuesday evening.

Addressing the ceremony, Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed said that on the eve of International Women’s Day, Lok Virsa specially arranged inauguration of its newly renovated hall named after the famous legendary folk singer “Mai Bhagi”.

She said that Mai Bhagi was born in the family of singers in Thar, Sindh, one can say Mai Bhagi was destined for a shining future in the musical tradition of Pakistan since the very beginning.

Born as “Bhag Bhari”, Mai Bhagi was discovered in her thirties when she was performing at a wedding in Karachi and went on to perform at national television. She however, also stayed rooted to Thar and promoted her language and folklore through her mellifluous voice.

In this regard, Lok Virsa also organized a concert of an emerging young woman singer “Shamo,” who has been following the footsteps of Mai Bhagi’s folk music.

Shamo entertained the participants with her mesmerizing voice after inauguration of Mai Bhagi Hall.

Lok Virsa is providing an enabling environment so that the mantle of folk music is transferred to the new generation.