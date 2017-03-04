Zubair for joint steps for place for Karachi on world economic map

KARACHI, March 24 (APP): Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair, has called for undertaking concerted efforts for ensuring a prominent place for Karachi on the world economic map.

He was speaking at the Pakistan Investment Road Show in Dubai, says a statement issued by the Governor House here on Saturday.

It said that the event was held under the auspices of the AKD Securities.

The Governor Sindh was of the view that such road shows would prove helpful for carving out a place for Karachi on the international economic scene.

He pointed out that after the restoration of law and order the situation is very conducive for the international as well as domestic investment.

Therefore, the foreign and local investors should take advantage from the opportunities offered by Karachi, he added.

The two-day event was aimed at apprising the investors of the potential as well as capacity of Karachi for profitable investment as well as business opportunities in various fields.

Governor Sindh assured that the companies coming up with investment in the province would be provided foolproof security.

He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would prove to be a game-changer in the region as well as beyond and its completion would herald a new era of progress and development.