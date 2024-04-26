Girls’ education drive kicks off in Kohat

KOHAT, Apr 26 (APP): The Government Girls High School Togh Bala on Friday witnessed an enthusiastic admission drive for the 2024-25 academic year.

Spearheaded by the Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) under the PLG-GIZ project, this event garnered support from the District Administration Kohat and the District Education Women Kohat.

Distinguished guests, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance And Planning Kohat, Reena Shaheed Suhrawardy, and District Education Officer Zanana Rizwana Liaquat, graced the occasion.