Lightning claims 03 lives in Oghi

OGHI, Apr 26 (APP): At last 3 persons died as lightning struck in Nandaw Keri Oghi on Friday. The Rescue Control Room in Mansehra swiftly responded to the emergency, dispatching a rescue ambulance and medical team from Oghi station to the scene.

According to sources from Rescue 1122, three shepherds were grazing their herd in the forest when they were struck by lightning, resulting in their immediate deaths. The deceased were identified as Shafiq (28 years old) resident of Batgram, Ahmed (40 years old) resident of Oghi, and Shakeel (10 years old) resident Batgram.

The Rescue Medical team shifted the bodies of the deceased to Type-D Hospital Oghi.