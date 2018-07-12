ZTBL not filed any criminal case against defaulters in Balochistan: Shamshad

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP):Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Shamshad AKhtar Thursday
said the Zari Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) had filed not single criminal
case against any defaulter in Balochistan province.
Responding to point of public importance in the upper house, raised
by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar regarding the issuance of arrest warrants
in the names of poor farmers of drought hit areas due to default in payment of
loans of ZRBL despite the fact that Senate had passed a resolution to waive off
their debts, the finance minister said no write-off and remission was allowed
by the bank as per policy in the jurisdiction.
She said as regards waiver of loans, it was prerogative of
the federal government to consider any relief package in this regard.
Responding to another point raised by Senator Dr Jehanzeb
Jamaldini regarding fluctuation of air tickets of Pakistan International Airlines,
Minister for Defence and Aviation, Lt General retired Khalid Naeem Lodhi said
the prices for most of the PIA tickets were variable which changed according to
the demand of tickets.
Earlier Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National
Heritage, and Literary Heritage Syed Ali Zafar laid before the senate an
ordinance the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018
as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the constitution of the Islamic
Republic of Pakistan which was referred by the chairman senate to the
respective standing committee.
Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar also laid before the senate
the annual report along with a copy of the auditors’ report and certified
statement of accounts of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for
financial year 2013-14.
Meanwhile the senate also carried 14 motions to extend times
for presentation of reports of various committees moved by the Chairmen of
respective standing committees.
