Zero load shedding reported on 5297 feeders: Leghari

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday said zero loadshedding had been reported on 5297 feeders across the country due to hectic efforts of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

Many projects had been launched in the county which would add 2700 mega watt surplus energy in the system, ” he said while talking to PTV.

The minister said work on Thar coal project was underway.

He said power shortage occurred on such feeders where people were pilfering electricity. Stern action would be taken against those involved in power pilferage, he added.

Awais Khan Leghari said a campaign would be launched to inform public how to register their complains. Action would be taken against those found involved in over-billing, he maintained.

He said loadshedding was being observed in all the provinces equally.