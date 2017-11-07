Zeba prepares for her new film

LAHORE, Nov 07 (APP):Film star and director Zeba Bakhtiar

has started paper work for production of her new film under

her own direction.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, she said that the success of

Pakistani films, realesed on Eid, encouraged Pakistani producers.

She said that time is not away when Pakistani films will again

establish their identity worldwide.

Zeba Bakhtiar said that young Pakistani actors and technicians

were doing hard work to restore the Pakistan film industry.

She said that now modern equipment and machinery is being used

to produce films of international standards.