Zalmi Azadi cricket cup

LAHORE, Aug 06 (APP):Zalmi Azadi Cup will go into action from Tuesday with the opening two matches to be played at Peshawar’s

Arbab Niaz Stadium.

Chairman Javed Afridi, has dedicated this cup to all those who have laid their lives for this country.

The number 1 team of PSL in terms of brand value, Peshawar Zalmi, through the Zalmi Foundation, is holding the event for the promotion of cricket at early level.

As many as 53 teams and more than 1000 players will play in the Azadi Cup.

Chairman, Peshawar Zalmi said on Monday that after the launch of Haier Zalmi 100 pitches project, Zalmi School League and Zalmi Madrasa League, the Zalmi Azadi Cup will provide a platform for the players to showcase their talent and more talent will emerge through this initiative. “It is a source of joy for the people of KP to add to their independence fever,” he added.

In the first match, Nowshera Blues will go against Peshawar Blues. In the second match, Peshawar Greens and Charsadda Greens will be battle it out.