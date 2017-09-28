Zafar-ul-Haq for revitalizing of OIC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Leader of the House in the

Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq has called for revitalizing of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the growing plight of Muslims around the world.

He expressed these views at a reception hosted in honor

of the Parliamentary delegation of Bahrain which is currently

visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Chairman Senate Mian

Raza Rabbani.

The Delegation is being led by Ali Bin Saleh Al-Saleh, Chairman of Shura Council, Kingdom of Bahrain.

He said that Pakistan and Bahrain have always shared cordial relations.

He said “We cannot ignore the modern challenges of Islamic world and it is painful to see the torture and oppression of epic proportions being committed against Muslims around the world.”

Senator Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq said that illegitimate Palestinian occupation, the barbaric violence and oppression in Kashmir, the genocide in Myanmar and turmoil in Middle East is unbearable.

Leader of the House in the Senate said that the role of

Organization of Islamic Cooperation has been disappointing.

“Being a representative of the Ummah , OIC is yet to

live up to its full potential towards protecting the rights ,

interest and lives of Muslim population around the world” , he

said.

He also called for a collective fund to support to the fellow Muslims in strife.

Leader of the Parliamentary delegation, Ali Bin Saleh Al-Saleh, Chairman of Shura Council, Kingdom of Bahrain in his remarks also underscored the need for enhanced cooperation in the fields of trade , industries and investment for benefit of the people of two sides.

He said the region and the muslim countries in particular are faced with different challenges and joint efforts were required to address these issues.

The reception also attended among other Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, federal ministers, senators, diplomats, dignitaries, journalists and high ranking officials.