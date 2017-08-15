Youth to make Pakistan greater: Kamran Michael

LAHORE, Aug 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Statistics Senator Kamran

Michael has said that Pakistani youth are immensely talented

and will steer the country to the greater heights of progress.

Speaking at prize distribution ‘Jashan-e-Azadi Hockey (Floodlit) Mela at

the Johar Town Hockey Stadium here, he said youth had played a vital role during the Pakistan movement and Quaid e Azam Muhammad

Ali Jinnah had great faith in them.

Jashan e Azadi Hockey Mela was held by Lahore District Association in

collaboration (LDHA) with the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) in connection with the 70th year independence celebrations.

Federal Minister Kamran Michael said future of the country was bright,

adding that Pakistani youth would make the nation proud through their achievments in acadmeics and sports.

He said only those nations achieve greatness which take lead

from the sacrifices of their ancestors, adding that millions of people rendered sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan. He said all must rise above their personal, political and ideological differences for the

good of the country.

The Federal Minister also gave way prizes and certificates

to the winners on the occasion.