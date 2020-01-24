Youth may apply for ‘Hunarmand Pakistan’ till Jan 24

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Prime Minister’s Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has announced January 24 as last date to apply for ‘Hunarmand Pakistan’ (Skill for All), aimed at equipping the youth with market-oriented skills and increasing the country’s skilled manpower.

The PMYAP urged the young people to register themselves with the institutions offering the training courses in emerging technologies and conventional trades under ‘Hunarmand Pakistan’ project.

According to PMYAP, some 558 technical and vocational training institutions are offering the skill training courses including 224 in Punjab and Islamabad, 132 in Sindh, 74 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 18 in Gilgit Baltistan and many others in Balochistan.

Some 170,000 youth would be benefited through the ‘Skill for All’ programme including 50,000 in high-tech trades like artificial intelligence, block chain programming, internet of things, networking and cloud computing and advance Programming.