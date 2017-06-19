Young Syrian refugee advocating education appointed UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, June 19 (APP): In a first, the United Nations

Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has appointed 19-year-old Muzoon Almellehan,

who has been advocating for girls’ education since fleeing war-torn Syria

in 2013, as its newest and youngest Goodwill Ambassador.

“As a refugee, I saw what happens when children are forced into early

marriage or manual labour they lose out on education and they lose out on possibilities

for the future,” Ms. Almellehan — dubbed ‘the Malala

of Syria’ — said, recalling that when she fled, the only belongings

she was able to take with her were her school books.

“I am proud to be working with UNICEF to help give these children a

voice and to get them into school,” she added.

Ms. Almellehan, is also the first person with an official refugee

status to become an Ambassador for the UN agency. Since fleeing her homeland, she

had been living in Jordan for three years, before being resettled in the United Kingdom.

In a press release issued on Monday, UNICEF noted that it was during

her 18 months in the Za’atari camp (in Jordan) that she began advocating

for children’s access to education, particularly for girls.

“Muzoon’s story of bravery and fortitude inspires us all,” said

Justin Forsyth, Deputy Executive Director of UNICEF, in the release,

adding: “We are very proud she will now become an Ambassador for UNICEF

and children around the world.”

In April this year, Ms. Almellehan travelled to areas affected by

the Boko Haram conflict in the Lake Chad region where she met with

children forced out of school due to the violence.

Since her return, Ms. Almellehan has been working to promote

understanding of the challenges children affected and uprooted by

conflict face in accessing education, noted the UN agency.

According to UNICEF data, an estimated 25 million children of

primary and secondary school are out of school in conflict zones

around the world. For children living as refugees, only half are

enrolled in primary school and less than a quarter are enrolled in

secondary school.

Furthermore, education in emergencies also suffers with severe

underfunding.

Since 2010, less than 2 per cent of humanitarian funding has been

spent on education. At present, some $8.5 billion are needed annually

to close this widening gap.