Yemen’s children in ‘dire’ situation, UNICEF warns of cholera rise, malnutrition

UNITED NATIONS, June 9 (APP): The situation facing children in Yemen is

‘extremely dire’ a senior United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) official warned Thursday, citing a dramatic increase in cases of malnutrition and a massive outbreak of cholera across the war-torn country.

Speaking to the press at the UN Headquarters in New York, Geert

Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, highlighted a dramatic increase in the number of children with malnutrition.

When he left Yemen four years ago, there was already a huge caseload of

children with severe acute malnutrition. On his recent visit to Yemen, he found the caseload having since doubled, with nearly half a million children under the age of five suffering the most extreme and visible form of undernutrition.

“It does not end there. Yemen has been hit by a massive outbreak of

cholera,” he said, noting that reported cases already exceeded 100,000. With 3,000 to 5,000 cases added daily, it is possible that the outbreak will reach 250,000 to 300,000 cases, he said.

To make the matter worse, the country’s medical care system is on the

verge of collapse, or “half-collapsed,” he said, and the half of the health system that is partially functional is operating “on a zero budget.” Moreover, health workers have not received salaries for eight to nine months.

“Children in Yemen have suffered enough. It is high time that all

those who are responsible realize that the country is at the verge of collapse; that one of Yemen’s biggest assets, its children, are getting killed,” he said.

Reining in the disease is particularly complicated in Yemen, where years

of devastating war between the Houthis and government forces backed by a Saudi-led Arab military coalition has left more than half the country’s medical facilities out of service.

Yemen’s conflict has killed more than 8,000 people and wounded around

45,000 since March 2015, according to the WHO.

The situation in Yemen must be on the radar of the international

community, Cappelaere stressed, calling for a scaled-up support.