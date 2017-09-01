Wrestler Wade Barrett looks forward to visiting Pakistan again

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): Professional wrestler and former
bare-knuckle boxer Wade Barrett said he loved visiting Pakistan
and plans to make another visit soon to encourage wrestlers.
Talking to a private news channel, Barret said it was an
honour for him to be amongst 25 wrestlers from 18 countries, who
participated in one of the biggest international sporting events
in the history of Pakistan.
Pro Wrestling Entertainment (PWE) had hosted the
professional wrestling competitions in Pakistan in May 2017.
Wade Barret said, “I have been to many countries but the
warm welcome and hospitality we received in Pakistan was amazing.
We were provided top class security and we felt completely safe
while moving around in Pakistan.”
Barret also said he met youth who wanted to become
professional wrestlers but lamented the lack of facilities in
Pakistan.
He remarked that he will be visiting Pakistan again soon to
train the wrestling enthusiasts.
Imran Shah, wrestling promoter and organiser, said he took
wrestlers to Pakistan to change perceptions about Pakistan that
its an unsafe country.
“We aim to promote soft Image of Pakistan in the world
through sports. We will form academies throughout Pakistan to
provide a healthy distraction to our youth, and an opportunity for
them to present Pakistan in international arenas of sports.
He said, “We are planning for the second season which will
be bigger and better more international superstar will visit
Pakistan. We have been invited to Austria to present world
Heavyweight championship belt to the winner on September 2, and
this has happened after our mega-event in Pakistan,” he added.
