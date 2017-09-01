Wrestler Wade Barrett looks forward to visiting Pakistan again

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): Professional wrestler and former

bare-knuckle boxer Wade Barrett said he loved visiting Pakistan

and plans to make another visit soon to encourage wrestlers.

Talking to a private news channel, Barret said it was an

honour for him to be amongst 25 wrestlers from 18 countries, who

participated in one of the biggest international sporting events

in the history of Pakistan.

Pro Wrestling Entertainment (PWE) had hosted the

professional wrestling competitions in Pakistan in May 2017.

Wade Barret said, “I have been to many countries but the

warm welcome and hospitality we received in Pakistan was amazing.

We were provided top class security and we felt completely safe

while moving around in Pakistan.”

Barret also said he met youth who wanted to become

professional wrestlers but lamented the lack of facilities in

Pakistan.

He remarked that he will be visiting Pakistan again soon to

train the wrestling enthusiasts.

Imran Shah, wrestling promoter and organiser, said he took

wrestlers to Pakistan to change perceptions about Pakistan that

its an unsafe country.

“We aim to promote soft Image of Pakistan in the world

through sports. We will form academies throughout Pakistan to

provide a healthy distraction to our youth, and an opportunity for

them to present Pakistan in international arenas of sports.

He said, “We are planning for the second season which will

be bigger and better more international superstar will visit

Pakistan. We have been invited to Austria to present world

Heavyweight championship belt to the winner on September 2, and

this has happened after our mega-event in Pakistan,” he added.