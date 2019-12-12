World must step in to counter Hindu Supremacist agenda of Modi’s India: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Reminding the world of genocidal Supremacist agenda of Nazi Germany which eventually led to Word War II, Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday urged the world to step in, before it was too late, to counter Hindu Supremacist agenda of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“As in Nazi Germany, in Modi’s India dissent has been marginalized and the world must step in before it is too late, to counter this Hindu Supremacist agenda of Modi’s India threatening bloodshed and war,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

He said, “India under Modi, has been moving systematically with its Hindu Supremacist agenda. Starting with illegal annexation and continuing siege of IOJK (Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir); then stripping 2 million Indian Muslims in Assam of citizenship, setting up internment camps; now the passage of Citizenship Amendment Law;

“All this accompanied by mob lynching of Muslims and other minorities in India. World must realize, as appeasement of the genocidal Supremacist agenda of Nazi Germany eventually led to WWII. Modi’s Hindu Supremacist agenda, accompanied by threats to Pakistan under a nuclear overhang, will lead to massive bloodshed and far-reaching consequences for the world,” the Prime Minister added.