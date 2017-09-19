World leaders pledge to eliminate sexual exploitation and abuse

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 19 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

has called on the world to stand in solidarity to condemn sexual exploitation and abuse as he detailed the key initiatives at the heart of his victim-centred approach to address the scourge across the UN system.

“Sexual exploitation and abuse has no place in our world,” Guterres

said in his remarks to the unprecedented High-Level Meeting on the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse at UN Headquarters on Monday.