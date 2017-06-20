Work on fencing of Pakistan-Afghan border continues at pace

RAWALPINDI, June 20 (APP): Measures to improve security

situation along the Pakistan-Afghan border are being carried out.

In sequel to it a phased fencing of entire border had

already commenced under the direction of Chief of Army Staff

General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations here on

Tuesday the fencing process was being carried out at a pace as part

of the on going operation Radd ul Fasaad.

In phase one of the fencing work, high infiltration

prone border areas in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber Agencies are being

fenced.

In the second phase, fencing of remaining border areas including

Balochistan will be executed.

Besides erecting fencing, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps KP have

been constructing new forts and border posts to improve surveillance and

defensibility.

A secure Pakistan-Afghanistan border is in common interest of both

the countries and a well coordinated border security mechanism

is essential for achieving enduring peace and stability.