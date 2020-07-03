WHO provides PCR machine to KTH

PESHAWAR, Jul 03 (APP):World Health Organization (WHO) has provided PCR Machine to Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) for conducting diagnosing tests for coronavirus.

The provision of the machine will increase daily testing capacity of the hospital from 80 to 300 per day, said a news release issued here.

Through the machine 96 tests could be conducted in single round in three to four hours and the daily testing capacity of the hospital will be increased to 300 tests.

The spokesman has attributed the provision of the machine to the personal efforts of the Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Hospital’s Director, Tahir Nadeem.