Well-being of general public top priority in the upcoming budget: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar said that in line with the tradition of the last three
years, the government was according top priority to the well-being
of the general public in the upcoming budget.
Chairing separate meetings with senior officials of Finance
Division and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on the upcoming budget,
the minister said that the budget measures would be focused on
employment generation and achieving higher, sustainable and
inclusive economic growth.
The Minister urged for close coordination and thorough
preparations by all departments and ministries involved in budget-
related events including the presentation of the budget in the
Parliament and launching of the Economic Survey.
He said the budget was being prepared after extensive
consultations with all stakeholders including the business
community, traders and chambers of commerce and industries, who all
have provided valuable and constructive suggestions.
He encouraged all concerned officials to continue putting in
their best efforts to finalize all the arrangements in a timely
manner.
During the meeting with Finance Division officials, Secretary
Finance informed the Minister that budget preparations were
progressing smoothly according to the prescribed timelines.
He also apprised him about proposals for consideration in the budget
for FY 2017-18.
In separate meeting with FBR officials, Chairman of the board
also gave a presentation to the Finance Minister on tax measures
envisaged in the next budget, including measures for improvement in
the system of tax collection, broadening the tax base, and facilitation to tax-payers.
