ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP): A weekly film screening resumed here
at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa)
Mandwa Film Club by screening Hungarian film “The Notebook”.
The film was directed by Janos Szasz. It is based on a widely
admired novel, written in French, by the Hungarian-born writer Agota
Kristof.
The film’ is based on the life of twin boys who toughen
themselves in order to survive the Second World War in Hungary.
The film is almost painterly in its depiction of simple, rural
life. A woman leaves her twins at their grandmother’s house during
WWII in order to protect them. Instead, the twins are left to their
own devices as the grandmother does not offer them the protection
they need. In order to survive, the siblings ardently learn their
lessons from the waging war and studiously record these lessons in
a ‘notebook’.
The film shows how war hardens the human heart. Set in Hungary
during the final months of World War II, ‘The Notebook’ centres on
twin boys (played by real-life brothers Andr s and L szl¢ Gy‚m nt)
who become twisted into sociopaths by their experience of brutality.
After being left by their mother (Gy”ngyv‚r Bogn r) with their
grandmother (Piroska Moln r), an abusive alcoholic who lives in a
hotel near a German concentration camp, the children gradually turn
into monsters.
The film is mostly faithful to the details and mood of the
book, but it is also muddled and sensationalistic and superficially
shocking rather than profoundly provocative.
Janos Szasz uses ear-stabbing, slasher-film music and off-
kilter camera angles to heighten the terror and disorientation, but
the most unnerving effect in “The Notebook” may be the twins
themselves, played by actual siblings, Laszlo and Andras Gyemant.
Weekly film screening resumes at Lok Virsa
ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP): A weekly film screening resumed here