Website on Quaid-i-Azam’s life, achievements being developed: Irfan

KARACHI, Sept 15 (APP): A website is being developed to

highlight various aspects of the life and achievements of Quaid-

i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

This was stated by the Adviser to the Prime minister on

National History and Literary Heritage, as well as chairman of

Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board (MMB), Irfan Siddiqui.

He was talking to media after chairing a meeting at the

Quaid-i-Azam Academy here on Friday.

Irfan Siddiqui informed that after meeting all the legal

requirements, the premises of the Academy would be disposed of

and it would be shifted to an appropriate place in the city where

there is no congestion or traffic rush.

Besides developing a website on various aspects of life and

achievements of Founder of Pakistan, the vacant positions of

researchers at Quaid-i-Azam Academy would be filled.

He said that at today’s meeting of the Academy, the

institution’s problems were looked into in detail.

`Our effort would be to publish more books about the Quaid-

i-Azam’.

It was decided that during his lifetime the condolence

messages issued by Quaid-i-Azam on the demise of various

personalities, these messages would be published in book form in

Urdu and English along with the messages issued on the passing

away of the Founder of Pakistan.

He pointed out that an author Latif Ahmed Sherwany had

written a book in English on the topic `The Partition of India

and Mountbatten’. This would also be translated in Urdu.

Irfan Siddiqui said that some four decades ago, Jamiluddin

Ahmed had written a book with regard to people of Quaid’s era at the time of creation of Pakistan. The Academy is getting it published again.

The Secretary National History and Literary Heritage, Aamir

Hassan, Resident Engineer of MMB, Muhammad Arif, MD of National

Book Foundation Dr. Inamul Haq, Director Quaid-i-Azam Academy

Khawaja Razi Haider, also attended the meeting.