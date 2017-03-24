We should strive for reforming our society according to Islamic tenets of justice and equity: Tariq Azim

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP): Pakistan High Commission, Ottawa, Canada on March 23 (Thursday) held a reception to mark the Pakistan Day.

On this occasion, High Commissioner of Pakistan Tariq Azim Khan said,

“The 23rd March is a day when we renew our commitment to develop the Country in accordance with the principles of justice and equity, the real objective of the creation of Pakistan,” a message received here Friday said.

He also paid tributes to the Father of the Nation and other leaders of

the freedom movement.

He said the political movement launched in March 1940, under the

leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, facilitated the creation of Pakistan by uniting the nation through earnestness, wisdom and unparalleled sacrifices.

The high commissioner said Pakistan was not only a nuclear power,

and arguably a key to peace in the region but with the population of 220 million, it’s the 6th most populace country on earth.

He added another factor that makes difference was that Pakistan with

over 100 million people under the age of 25 years was home to countless bright minds and youth with endless potential in every field.

He briefed the guests over the economic and socio-political progress,

Pakistan had made during the last few years.

He said most of Pakistan’s developments were fairly positive and the

stock market had put in a good performance, rising 46 percent over the last year.

He added Pakistan’s economy was expected to grow over 8% between

2018 and 2015 while marinating single digit inflation.

The high commissioner informed that China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) with a portfolio of over US$ 55 billion would usher in regional economic connectivity and shared prosperity of nations in West and central Asia.

He invited Canadian firms to capitalize on the spurring growth that had

led to huge demand of not only consumer goods but staggering demand in the energy and services sectors.

“There are relatively untapped fast-growth opportunities in Pakistan for

Canadian export strengths. Although the fast-growing opportunities remain rooted in natural resources, there are additional opportunities for Canadian services such as finance or engineering, and consumer goods such as vehicles or pharmaceuticals,” he concluded.

Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign

Affairs, speaking on the occasion said Canada cherishes its 70 years old diplomatic relationship with Pakistan and all efforts would be made to take the relationship to new heights.

He acknowledged the contributions made by the vibrant Pakistani-Canadian community in the country.

A documentary showcasing Pakistan’s economic and socio-political

progress was also screened on the occasion.

A large number of Canadian parliamentarians, government officials, civil

society, media persons, members of Ottawa diplomatic corps and community notables attended the reception.