Water inflow in rivers jump to 282,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): The water inflow in all major rivers

has jumped to 282,200 cusecs against outflow of 248,700 cuesec due

to melting of snow in northern areas.

The inflow in river indus surged to 130,800 cuesec against

outflow 122,100 cusecs while in river Jhelum it was recorded as

59,800 cusecs against outflow of 35,000 cusecs.

According to data released by Indus River System Authority

(IRSA) on Friday, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was

1422.98 feet, which was 42.98 feet higher than its dead level of

1,380 feet.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was

1139.80 feet, which was 99.80 feet higher than its dead level

of 1040 feet.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was

recorded as 132,500, 90,500 and 16,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 44,800 cusecs of

water was released at Nowshera and 20,400 cusecs released from the

Chenab River at Marala.