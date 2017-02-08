ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem has
expressed disappointment for not yet receiving the Rs 30 million
grant approved by the government.
Waseem 29, who has been rated fourth in the Flyweight category
of the World Boxing Council (WBC) had successfully defended his WBC
silver flyweight title after defeating Giemel Magramo of the
Philippines in November last year and has so far remained
unbeatable.
Talking to APP, he said he was proud for being rated fourth in
the WBC.
“But I am disappointed as I have not yet been received the
Rs 30 million grant approved by the government,” he said.
He said he made utmost efforts to know about the status of the
announced grant from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination
(IPC) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), but failed all the times.
“But now I have been told to wait for a week to know about the
status of my announced grant,” he said.
Waseem said he wanted to continue his winning streak for
Pakistan in future, saying “I am looking for more wins in future
and to bring more laurels for my country. But I need financial
support.”
Waseem disappointed for not yet receiving announced grant
ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem has