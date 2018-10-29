Wapda retains National women volleyball title

LAHORE, Oct 29 (APP):Wapda won the National Women Volleyball Championship beating Pakistan Army 3-1 in the final at Peshawar’s
Qayyum Stadium Peshawar.
Wapda retained its title successfully for the consecutive
fourteenth times, said a spokesman of Wapda Sports Board here
on Monday.
Higher Education Commission (HEC) secured third while Punjab
grabbed fourth position in the 5-day Championship.
As many as 9 teams participated in the Championship including
Wapda, Pakistan Army, HEC, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab,
Sindh, Islamabad and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.
Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chairman Chaudhary Muhammad Yaqoob
was the Chief Guest of the concluding ceremony of the Championship,
who gave away trophies, medals and prizes to the players and the
officials of the winning teams.
