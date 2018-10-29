Wapda retains National women volleyball title

LAHORE, Oct 29 (APP):Wapda won the National Women Volleyball Championship beating Pakistan Army 3-1 in the final at Peshawar’s

Qayyum Stadium Peshawar.

Wapda retained its title successfully for the consecutive

fourteenth times, said a spokesman of Wapda Sports Board here

on Monday.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) secured third while Punjab

grabbed fourth position in the 5-day Championship.

As many as 9 teams participated in the Championship including

Wapda, Pakistan Army, HEC, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab,

Sindh, Islamabad and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chairman Chaudhary Muhammad Yaqoob

was the Chief Guest of the concluding ceremony of the Championship,

who gave away trophies, medals and prizes to the players and the

officials of the winning teams.