Walton included in Islamabad United

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Chadwick Walton has been included in the Islamabad United squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019.

With Ian Bell out injured and Zahir Khan unavailable from the start of the tournament due to national selection, United have brought in Chadwick Walton as their sixth foreign player in the squad,said a press release issued here.

Walton, who played for Islamabad United last year, will join the squad immediately and will be available for the remainder of the tournament.