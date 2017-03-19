Voting on Mly courts related bills to be held in NA on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Sunday stated that voting on Military Courts related bills would be held in National Assembly on Tuesday (March 21).

In a statement issued by the ministry of Finance, the minister said

amendments to the already tabled Constitutional Amendment Bill and Army Act amendment Bill have been lodged in the National Assembly in the light of the consensus arrived in the Parliamentary leaders meeting on Thursday (March 16).

The House will discuss the consensus Bills on Monday and the same will

be put to vote on Tuesday 21st March 2017, as discussed by Speaker National Assembly with the Parliamentary leaders.

Mr Dar further said that in the said meeting of Parliamentary leaders

it was also agreed to set up a Parliamentary Committee on National Security with Parliamentary leaders of National Assembly and Senate as its members.

Accordingly a Resolution in this regard will also be moved in the

National Assembly on Monday, the Minister said.

In this backdrop, the Parliamentary Party meeting of PML(N) members of National Assembly and Senate which was earlier scheduled for Monday, would now be held on Tuesday March 21, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the Minister added.