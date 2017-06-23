Voluntary Repatriation Centers to remain close on Eid-ul-Fitr: UNHCR

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): United Nations High Commissioner for

Refugees (UNHCR) has informed to all Proof of Registration (PoR) cards

holders that Voluntary Repatriation Centers (VRCs) in Chamkani, Peshawar and Baleli, Quetta will be closed from June 26 to June 28.

These card-holders are planning to return to Afghanistan from

Pakistan under the Voluntary Repatriation Programme.

Both Voluntary Repatriation Centers will resume operations on

June 29 and the encashment centers in Afghanistan will be closed

from Sunday June 25 to 27, and will resume operations on June 28,

2017, according to a press release on Friday.

Registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan who wish to proceed

through the Voluntary Repatriation Centers must contact the

following UNHCR helpline numbers, which are operational between

8am to 8pm, before approaching the centers.

The helpline numbers in Pakistan are given below:

Islamabad helpline: 0300-501-8568

Peshawar helpline: 0300-858-5600

Quetta helpline: 0333-781-9601

Karachi helpline: 0342-270-4888

Returnees already in Afghanistan during these days can contact

the respective Encashment Centers on the following numbers.

Kabul Encashment Centers: 0093 (0)791 990 244

Samarkhel, Nangarhar province: 093 (0) 791 990 201 or 0093 (0) 791 990 340

Jamal Mayna, Kandahar province: 0093 (0) 791 990 369, 0093 (0) 791 990

368

In case of need, returnees can reach UNHCR Kabul repatriation unit

through 0093 (0) 791 990 019.