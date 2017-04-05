Visual Art Exhibition starts at PNCA

ISLAMABAD April 5 (APP): A five-day visual art exhibition started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts arranged by PNCA in collaboration with Department of Tourism and Culture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Diplomats and representatives of various countries including USA Embassy, Kyrghzstan, Palestine, Portugal and Afghanistan also attended the inaugural ceremony of the five-day visual art exhibition.

The paintings and photographs of renowned artists from KP have been

displayed at the exhibition. The artists include Irshad Zamil, Farooq Siyal, Ali Sajid, Liaqat Ali, Younas Masood, Fareeda Rashid, Abdur Rahman, Pir Hamid Kheshgi, Qurat-ul-Ain, S. Mohsin Hassan, Sajid

Khan, Shoib Wazir, Muhammad Sharif, Resham Khan, Haji Adeel, Jibran Adeel, Farzana Adeel, Nasir ud Din, Anwar Khan, Izhar Kheshgi, Nasir Mehmood, Zia ur Rehman, Nighat Humayun, Gulnaz Dilawar, Sadia Riaz, Fatima Afridi, Jazib Jacob, Zakir Khan Salman Khan, Imran Khan, Shakir Ali, Muhammad Yousaf, Fatima Amin and Ahsan Zeb.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah in his remarks lauded the painting and photographs of the artists of KP. He said that Pakistan culture is very rich and there are hundreds of artist’s work need to be promoted at various forums like today.

He said that PNCA would welcome any such joint collaboration with other provincial culture departments for promotion of culture and tourism of the country.

Secretary Tourism and Culture KP Mushtaq Ahmed welcomed the participants in the visual arts exhibition. He also briefed the guests about the paintings and photographs displayed at the exhibition.

He said that KP culture and tourism department making efforts to encourage its artists and promote tourism and culture of the province. The foreign diplomats took keen interest in the paintings and photographs displayed at the exhibition.