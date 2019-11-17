Vice Admiral Fayyaz Gillani appointed as VCNS

RAWALPINDI, Nov 17 (APP):Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani has been appointed Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS), PN press release here on Sunday stated.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani has succeeded Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat who completed his tenure of service on 16 Nov 19 as VCNS.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1984. He has a distinguished career with wide ranging Command and Staff appointments.

His Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS PISHIN and PNS MOAWIN. His distinguished staff appointments include Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Naval Secretary, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Projects), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) and Commander Coast. The Admiral has also served as Naval Attaché of Pakistan in Washington.

Prior assuming the duties as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, the Admiral was serving as Chief of Staff (Personnel).

The Admiral is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and also holds Master’s Degree in Military Operational Research from Cranfield University UK. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).