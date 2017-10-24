Uzbek envoy calls on Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidiqov called on National Security Adviser Lt. General Nasser Khan Janjua here on Tuesday and discussed matters pertaining to promotion of bilateral relations, issues regarding defence cooperation and overall regional security situation.

They also discussed details regarding NSA’s forthcoming visit to Uzbekistan to participate in Internal High Level Conference on Security and Sustainable Development in Central Asia, came under discussion.

During the meeting, the Ambassador said that over the years both Pakistan and Uzbekistan had successfully developed excellent diplomatic relations. “Uzbekistan Government is keen to strengthen these ties further by extending cooperation in multiple areas including political, defence and economic sector such as trade, energy and agriculture, he added.

The Ambassador also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s commitment and efforts against terrorism and stressed the need for well-planned coordinated efforts by all regional countries to tackle the regional challenges through regional solutions on the basis of political dialogue. He also highlighted the fact that the two countries shared views on major regional and international issues concerning peace and security.

National Security Adviser (NSA) said that Uzbekistan is a brotherly Muslim country and Pakistan attached great importance to cordial and cooperative relations with Uzbekistan. Both countries have immense potential to expand the spectrum of bilateral relations. He also appreciated the approach of Uzbek Government towards different regional issues.

The Ambassador also said that the forthcoming visit of NSA to Uzbekistan will be very fruitful in strengthening bilateral relations.