USAID donates 100 ventilators to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP):The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated some 100 ventilators valuing over $3 million dollars to Pakistan for onward distribution among across country hospitals.

The latest portable ICU ventilators were handed over to member operations NDMA Brig Waseem, said NDMA spokesman.

The compact, easily deployable ventilators will enable Pakistan to more effectively treat patients suffering from Covid-19.

In his remarks, Ambassador Paul Jones said the United States stands with Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus. These American made ventilators will help Pakistani patients in the most acute need of medical care.

Brig Waseem ud Din said the ventilators will provide solace to COVID-19 patients.

According to spokesman from out of 100 ventilators, 13 will be given to Balochistan,27 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23 to Punjab, 26 to Sindh, 6 to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and five donated ventilators would be transported to Gilgit-Baltistan.