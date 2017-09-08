US urge Burmese government for greater media access as Rohingya Muslims flee

WASHINGTON, Sep 8 (APP): The United States has expressed deep concern

over the troubling situation in Burma and urged the government there to allow greater media access in the wake of serious allegation of human rights abuses in villages populated by Rohingya Muslims.

“We are deeply concerned by the troubling situation in Burma’s northern

Rakhine State,” US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told a press briefing here, referring to the significant displacement of local populations, following serious allegations of human rights abuses, including mass burnings of Rohingya villages and violence conducted by security forces and also armed civilian.

“We’d like to certainly call on the Government of Burma to allow better,

greater access for reporters and journalists to be able to enter that country and be able to provide accurate information about what’s going on the ground,” she added.

She joined the international community to call on forces to prevent

further violence and protect local populations in line with the rule of law and full respect for the human rights.

“We urge all in Burma, including in the Rakhine State, to avoid actions

that exacerbate tensions there.”

The spokesperson said the US government was working through the United

Nations and other international organizations assist tens of thousands of civilians who have fled to southeastern Bangladesh since August 25.

She called on authorities to facilitate immediate access to affected

communities that are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

When asked if the US had confidence or faith in the efforts of the Aung

San Suu Kyi’s government to protect the Rohingya community, the spokesperson said that it was difficult to get or have an access to information about the situation there.

She said the Government of Burma must allow better and greater access to

reporters and journalists to help get accurate information.

She also expressed concern over the humanitarian situation and said it

was very difficult for humanitarian aid groups to be able to get in and provide the supplies and the support that is necessary.

“We are continuing to have conversations with the government, not only

about the violence there, but also about those issues of journalists and also, perhaps more importantly, the humanitarian aid situation,” she added.

Asked whether the US government would urge the Bangladesh authorities to

allow Rohingya refugees into their country, the spokesperson said that the United States has provided about $55 million this year to Burmese refugees not only in Burma but also in Bangladesh.