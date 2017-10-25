US embassy supports tactical medical training for Pakistani police officers

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):US Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) Section funded a comprehensive, four-week tactical emergency medical training course, followed by a two-week Master Trainer course, for 30 Pakistani police officers.

According to a statement issued here, training programme held recently at the Jakarta Center for Law Enforcement Cooperation in Indonesia that taught life-saving medical care skills to police officers who are often the first and only responders to arrive at scenes of terror attacks and serious emergencies.

According to INL Director Gregory Schiffer, “Providing emergency medical first aid training enhances the police’s capability to provide life-saving medical care to police and civilian casualties who may not otherwise receive it. Police officers attending this course now have the necessary skills to save lives.”

Representing eight police organizations in Pakistan, the Frontier Constabulary, the Gilgit Baltistan Police, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, the Punjab Police, the Sindh Police, the Balochistan Police, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police and the National Highways and Motorways Police; all 30 officers received internationally recognized certification in Basic Life Support and Tactical Emergency Casualty Care.

The Pakistani police officers attending this course expressed new-founded confidence to initiate first aid at scenes of emergencies, with one officer stating, “Before, we would just watch. Now, we can treat the injured and teach others how to save lives.”