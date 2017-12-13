US delegation meets Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):A United States delegation led by US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale met Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest, security cooperation and combating human trafficking.

During meeting, the minister for Interior informed the delegation that Pakistan was taking solid steps to stop human trafficking.

He termed human trafficking as worst form of humanity and added that several innocent people had lost their lives and property due to this activity. He said that Pakistan and United States should take joint steps against human trafficking.

He said that the FIA had been preparing a strategy to combat human trafficking in accordance with international standard.

The US delegation appreciated the role of Pakistan in maintaining peace in the region.