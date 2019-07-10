Unlocking of tourism potential needed to boost country’s economy

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):There is no denying the fact that the countries like Egypt, Vietnam, Thailand, Nepal and Singapore are strong economies in this competitive age due to their tourism potential.

Following the suit Pakistan having vast tourism potential can become a popular tourist destination and can generate huge amount of revenue for its national exchequer by promoting natural, cultural and religious tourism in the country.

There is a need to unlock tourism potential of the country as Pakistan is uniquely located on map of the world with cultural, religious and natural diversity — the northern areas are endowed with natural-beauty, scenic-spots, snow-clad-mountain-peaks, streams of gushing water with low temperature while the south has a wide range of deserts and pristine beaches with comparatively high temperature.