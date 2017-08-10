UN voices concern about civilians caught in crossfire in Syria’s Raqqa city

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 10 (APP): The United Nations humanitarian wing is

deeply concerned about the safety and protection of the thousands of civilians inside

Syria’s Raqqa city, many of them women and children, who are caught in the crossfire of

the ongoing conflict, a UN spokesperson has said.

The humanitarian community is assisting displaced people and host

communities in at least 46 sites, camps or areas of high concentration of internally

displaced people in the area, and they are reaching over 263,000 people with some form

of assistance in July, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the noon briefing at

UN Headquarters in New York.

He added that assistance includes various types of food, including daily

rations of bread, medicines and medical supplies, as well as nutrition assistance.

U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish and Arab rebel forces offensive to retake

Raqqa city from ISIL/Da’esh began two months ago. Ground fighting and airstrikes in and

around the city have led to mass displacement and a deterioration of the humanitarian

situation inside the city.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

(OCHA), an estimated 10,000 to 25,000 people remain trapped in the city, although

exact figures remain difficult to verify due to the situation on the ground.

Access to Raqqa is not currently possible for the UN, due to the

fighting on the ground, Dujarric said, reminding all military actors of their obligations to

protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access, in line with international humanitarian

law.