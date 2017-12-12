UN human rights chief cautions sanctions could hurt struggling North Koreans

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 12 (APP):The United Nations human rights chief has called on the Security Council to assess the impact of tough economic sanctions on North Korea as they may be harming the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian aid.

“The humanitarian assistance provided by U.N. agencies and others are literally a lifeline for some 13 million acutely vulnerable individuals,” High Commissioner for Human rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein told council members via a video link from Paris on Monday.