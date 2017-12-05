UN chief pushes for rapid, coordinated action to beat pollution

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 5 (APP):Highlighting the threats posed by pollution to both people and the planet, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for rapid, large-scale and coordinated action by all actors to make the world pollution-free.

“We already have much of the knowledge and technical solutions we need to prevent, mitigate and manage pollution,” the Secretary-General, said in a message to the UN Environment Assembly, being held in Nairobi, Kenya.