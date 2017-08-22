UN chief mourns loss of two Pakistani soldiers in DR Congo

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 22 (APP): Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has

expressed his “heartfelt condolences” on the recent deaths of two Pakistani soldiers in the line of duty while serving the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The two soldiers are: Sepoy Muhammad Ishtiaq Abbasi and Sepoy Tariq

Javeed. They were members of the Pakistani contingent of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC, known as MONUSCO.