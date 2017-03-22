Ukraine is Pakistan’s reliable & constructive partner: Ambassador Lakomov

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): The Ukrainian Ambassador, Volodymyr Lakomov has said that Ukraine is a reliable and constructive partner of Pakistan and always stood with it at international and regional level.

He was addressing at a web-seminar, jointly organised by Embassy of

Ukraine in Pakistan, School of Politics and International Relations (SPIR) of Quaid-e-Azam University and the Institute of International Relations,

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

The title of seminar was “25 years of bilateral relations between

Ukraine and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan: results and prospects”.

The Ambassador said that this year we celebrating the 25th

anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between

Ukraine and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.Both the countries have always been friendly and sincere, based upon mutually beneficial cooperation, he said.

“Our friendly relations have developed steadily.The high level of

mutual understanding and trust between Ukraine and Pakistan in

political and diplomatic sphere has been remarkable” he added.

Volodymyr Lakomov, terming Pakistan among good friends, he said in the past 25 years, a military-technical collaboration remains one of the main pillars of the Ukrainian-Pakistani relations.

Pakistani military-industrial complex has the intention to continue a

collaboration with Ukraine in development of technologies and

production of military goods, in particular, in the construction and

service of the main battle tank of “Al-Khalid”, which is supplied to the Pakistani army and exported to other Muslim countries.

It was recently re-confirmed by signing of the Memorandum of

Understanding on cooperation between defense industries of Ukraine and Pakistan, which took place within the framework of the International

Defence Exhibition Idex-2017 in Abu-Dabi.

On the current stage of development of the Ukrainian-Pakistani

relations, there is an urgent need to apply the positive experience of

bilateral cooperation in military-technical sphere to the civil

aspects of our collaboration, he said.

Our two countries take interest in each other’s market and stress

their readiness to exploit huge unused potential for economic

cooperation.

There is a growing economic interaction between the business

communities of our two countries.The volume of bilateral trade in

the year 2014 reached its historical maximum of half billion US

dollars. In 2016 the volume of trade between Ukraine and Pakistan

amounted to over 162 million US dollars.

Ukrainian exports are dominated by grains and oilseeds, steel

products, machinery and dairy products. Pakistani exports to Ukraine

mainly consist of textile products, citrus fruits, rice, plastic and polymer materials. For the time being, the task for both sides is to create more

favorable conditions for building up mutually beneficial business

cooperation.

Primarily, it refers to the intensification of political contacts,

formation of a proper legal base for cooperation in the spheres of

trade, investment, finance, transport, launching productive

inter-regional, cross-industry cooperation, he emphasized.

Cultural heritage of Ukraine and Pakistan provides good background

for cooperation in this field. Ancient civilizations of Hindus valley

and Trypillia were one of the first great civilizations in the world.

Hence, there is a substantive background for interaction between

scholars, joint research and exhibition projects, he argued.

In December 2014 both parties successfully conducted joint project on issuance of a postal stamp “Mohenjo Daro-Trypillia”. In the past 25 years, our people-to-people exchanges flourished as well, he said.

Hundreds of Pakistani citizens have received higher education in

Ukrainian universities, i.e. in the National Aviation University;

Kharkov State Technical University of Civil Engineering and

Architecture – has semi-centennial traditions of specialists training

for international community; National Ukrainian Academy of Arts is a

state scientific and artistic institution in the field of art,

culture, and art history in Ukraine; Igor Sikorsky Kyiv polytechnic

institute; Vinnitsa National Medical University; Kharkiv National

Medical University.

Our experience in the past 25 years tells us that mutually beneficial

and pragmatic cooperation is the best way for countries to get along

with each other, and it serves their common interests.

Those years have been marked by reliable and trustworthy dialogue

between Ukraine and Pakistan in both bilateral and multilateral

settings, he said.

Chairman SPIR Nazir Hussain, Athar Abbas ambassador of Pakistan in

Ukraine also highlighted the good relationship of both countries.

Athar said that defence sector is boosting with the support of Ukraine

and Ukraine always stood with Pakistan in every difficult time.

He said that both states have great potential to boost the defence

trade, business and people to people contacts. Both countries are focusing to promote the culture, and Ukraine always acknowledged the sacrifices of Pakistan at every platform against the terrorism.

Athar said that besides killing of over 70,000 people in the war

against terror country faced huge financial losses which comes billion

of dollars in foreign exchange.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring the development

and prosperity in the region and adding that it would bring political,

economic, social and environment changes also.

A large number of students, experts of international relations were

attended the web seminar at both sides.