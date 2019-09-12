UK to host global climate summit COP26 in 2020

LONDON, Sep 12 (APP):United Kingdom will host global climate summit in 2020. The event in Glasgow will be the UN’s 26th climate change conference, and bring together over 30,000 delegates from around the world, including climate experts, business leaders and citizens to agree ambitious action to tackle climate “The UK gets international backing to host global climate summit and itreceived international backing to host the COP26 climate summit in 2020”, according to a statement of Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) issued here on Thursday.

The Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP, and The Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP placeholder said the UK has received a huge boost for our work to tackle climate change as international allies formally gave their backing for Britain to host COP26 in 2020.

“Today’s announcement means the UK is now officially backed by the group of countries responsible for nominating the 2020 host”.