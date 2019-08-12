UK has historic obligation to mediate between Pakistan, India on Kashmir: British MP

LONDON, Aug 12 (APP):British member of the parliament (MP) Ivan Lewis has said that the British government had a historic obligation to mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir.

Ivan Lewis, in a letter addressed to United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, said,”The region of Kashmir has been the the epicenter of violent and territorial conflict for more than 70 years, since the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.”

Ivan Lewis told Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab,”As our newly appointed Foreign Secretary, you will, of course, understand that the British government has a historic obligation to help to mediate between Pakistan and India. You will be aware that first tension arose in Kashmir after the British colonial administration departed from the subcontinent, leaving the Kashmiri people within the jurisdiction of the new nation of India.