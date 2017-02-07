TV actor Asad Mehmood cast in Javed Shaikh’s new film ‘Wajood’

KARACHI, Feb 07 (APP): Pakistan’s film industry is now in competitive position as modern technologies have been started to be used in film making, said famous TV actor Asad Mehmood, here on Tuesday.

Asad Mehmood, who has been cast in the new film of Javed Shaikh “Wajood”, said tribute should be paid to film makers who are making films in the face of several challenges.

He pointed out that several changes have occurred in showbiz industry which would be very useful for the industry.

Asad Mehmood said he was glad that Senior Actor and Film Producer Javed Shaikh has cast him in his film which he said is an honour for him.

“I am going to work on big screen after doing work on small screen. I wanted the audience to recognise my work on both the screens,” he said.

Asad Mehmood said, “I hope that audience will like my work in films

as they did in my dramas.”

Asad Mehmood has worked in big drama serials “Beti to mein bhi hoon, Malaika, Khushhal Susraal, Dil ek khilona” He has worked with famous directors Shahid Younus, Shafqat Shah, Shakeel A Khan and Ahmer Sohail.