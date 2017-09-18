Trump urges UN to reform itself, citing ‘bureaucracy and mismanagement’

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 18 (APP): US President Donald Trump, on his
first visit to the United Nations on Monday, called on the international body to improve the way it does business.
In recent years, the United Nations “has not reached its full
potential because of bureaucracy and mismanagement,” Trump told delegates from around the world, calling on the organization to invest “more in
people and less in bureaucracy.”
