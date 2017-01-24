Tribute to be paid to Ustad Shaukat Hussain on Jan 26 at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will pay tribute to renowned folk

artist Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain on January 26.

Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain, a renowned Tabla player who

belonged to the Punjab gharana of tabla-playing music artists.

Mian Shaukat Hussain was born to a family of professional

musicians. His father, Mian Maula Bakhsh, was a professional singer.

But young Shaukat was drawn to percussion instruments from an early

age.

He began his career from All India Radio, Delhi at the age of

18. His family migrated to Pakistan after its independence in 1947.

In Pakistan, he was employed by Radio Pakistan, Lahore as a staff

artist. Mian Shaukat Hussain retired in 1992 and died 4 years later

in 1996 of kidney failure.

He is survived by his son Raza Shaukat Hussain, a tabla player

of merit himself who will also participate in the programme.

The programme includes performances by Raza Shaukat Hussain,

renowned singers Shafqat Salamat Ali and Israr Chishti who will also

share their views and perform on the occasion.