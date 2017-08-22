Trials for selection of Pak netball team for Asian Championship

LAHORE, Aug 22 (APP)- Pakistan Netball Federation will hold
open trials for the selection of Pakistan Men’s Netball team
from September 14 at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi for participation
in Asian Men’s Netball Championship being held in December in
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
“From the two day trials we will be selecting twenty outstanding
players to undergo camp training to get good results in the Asian
premier netball activity”, said a spokesman of PNF while talking
to APP here on Tuesday. Pakistan won silver medal in the last Asian championship, he added.
He said PNF has already written letters to its affiliated units
to send their talented player to feature in the trials.
He said Zafar Iqbal Awan, Chairman, PNF has formed a selection
committee headed by Ajaz ul Haque and Muhammad Riaz, Anwar Ahmad
Ansari, Syed Toqeer Ahmed and Muhammad Rizwa as its members to
watch the trials.
The Asian Men’s Netball Championship will be participated by
teams from Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Chinese Taipei,
Sri Lanka, Maldives, Pakistan, India, Iran, Afghanistan and Japan.
