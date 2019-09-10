Trend of ‘Niaz’ distribution on Ashura still alive across country

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):As Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his followers were martyred on the scorching sands of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram, the citizens from all across the country have setup Sabeel (water stalls) and cooked Haleem (Niaz) to distribute among the faithful during the Ashura day.

According to citizens, many people continued to flock to caterers to keep the tradition of distributing food on Youm-e-Ashur alive. Haleem, Biryani, chanay walay chawal and Kheer remained the top choices.

The haleem is cooked every year on the 9th and 10th of Muharram and to be distributed for free.

A citizen of Rawalpindi Zeeshan Hassan said, many dishes were prepared for niaz including haleem, chickpeas and rice. Haleem is the most popular dish for niaz in these two days, he added.

Javed Lukman running a business of catering in Islamabad city said, “we prepare haleem every day but demand increases during Muharram and we try to prepare beforehand for niaz”.